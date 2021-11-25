The Tampa Rays managed to secure the services of the Dominican for more than a decade Wander franco, one of the biggest prospects of his team, with his extension for twelve seasons and 182 million.

Many fans of the team with the most victories in the American league In this 2021 they expect another great year from a team that despite not moving many quantities in the markets achieves great results every season thanks to these young talents.

After the extension of Wander’s contract was made public, many asked the question:

How much will the winner of the Rookie of the Year on the American League Randy Arozarena?

Wander Extension

The young Dominican prospect Wander franco recently extended its contract with Tampa Bay Rays for 12 seasons and an amount of 182 million.

Source confirms: Franco deal is 11 years, $ 182M. Club option for a 12th year. Escalators based on MVP finishes. First with terms: @JeffPassan. On it: @TBTimes_Rays, @ hgomez27 and @YancenPujols. – Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) November 23, 2021

The 20-year-old shortstop who made his debut in The majors last June 22 in front of the Red Sox in a clash that hit a pair of singles in four at-bats including a home run and a double off the Venezuelan’s pitches Eduardo Rodríguez.

Wander thus broke his years of refereeing that were getting closer and closer and preventing him from becoming a free agent after spending six seasons in the service of the Rays, in this way Franco will return to free agency at 32 years of age according to Hector Gomez.

Franco and his streak of games reaching the initial

Despite his young age, the player managed to get pregnant in the extraordinary figure of 43 matches held from July 25 to September 29, almost at the end of the season, leaving in that period excellent offensive lines that largely led him to finish third in the Vote for the Rookie of the Year on the American league despite only intervening in 70 encounters.

Wander Franco on an incredible streak! 😲 There are 43 games in a row reaching base to tie the all-time record with Frank Robinson among players aged 20 and under. ✍️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/hJixPy0ZXD – LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 30, 2021

Randy’s takeoff in the majors

After debuting with the Cardinals in 2019, the Cuban Randy Arozarena back to action in the MLB hand in hand with the Rays in 2020, becoming quite a spectacle in the postseason where he helped his team reach the World Series versus Los Angeles Dodgers.

Randy had also become the MVP of the Championship Series of the American league in front of Houston Astros after hitting .321 with four homers, including one of great importance in the seventh game of that instance.

Despite such results, the Antillean did not manage to enter the dispute for the Rookie of the Year, But his low number of at-bats made him dream of winning the award next year.

Randy Rookie of the Year

Randy Arozarena is the 6th Cuban-born player to win Rookie of the Year. (h / t @SlangsOnSports) pic.twitter.com/umtHPU14qR – MLB Stats (@MLBStats) November 15, 2021

The Cuban exceeded expectations and achieved a great campaign in 2021 where he hit 20 home runs and cheated 20 bases in addition to driving in 69 teammates and producing more than 120 runs, merits that were enough to win him. Rookie of the Year.

. @ RandyArozarena is the Jackie Robinson AL Rookie of the Year! Arozarena helped lead the Rays to an AL East title with a 20-20 season. pic.twitter.com/ReNjnP3vvO – MLB (@MLB) November 15, 2021



The truth is that for many people something out of the ordinary to sign a young man of just 20 for that large amount, but without a doubt the 70 matches played by Wander make their fans dream of a possible Mvp in the future, as you rate it Eric Longenhagen on FanGraphs when he announced “he’s the best player on the planet since he was 14 years old.”

But in the same way for no one is the abundant quality of the Pinar del Río a secret, which always finds a plus when the tenth month of the calendar arrives to become an authentic leader capable of stealing the show completely.

Although the Cuban still has several years left on his contract, he ends in 2027 with Tampa, it is not impossible that at 26 years old the Antillean can become one of the club’s biggest stars not only on the field, but also from the offices of the Tropicana Field.

A fundamental role will have to be played by your representative agency, the Boras Corp Company, in search of reaching that extraordinary contract that equals or exceeds that of the young Dominican promise.