12/07/2021 at 17:19 CET

The Joventut Badalona coach, Carles Duran, appealed to the concentration this Wednesday during the visit to the court of the Lietkabelis Panevezys in the group stage of the Eurocup.

“If we do not play concentrated, the Lietkabelis can beat us,” warned the green-black coach, who stressed that the Baltic team plays basketball “very well”, especially “from the three-point line.

Duran hopes that his team will “maintain the competitive level” shown last Sunday against UCAM Murcia (83-77) to continue being “strong” in a group in which they are equaled by four victories with Partizan Belgrade and Lokomotiv Kuban .

Good win against Murcia

The Catalan coach recognized that, before the Murcian, The team’s three weeks without competing were “noticed” due to the stoppage of the FIBA ​​windows and he was “happy” with the victory despite not playing “the best game.”

Follow the entire Euroleague exclusively on DAZN. Subscribe now, you have a free trial month!

For his part, the pivot Simon Birgander called the upcoming European meeting “very difficult” tTaking as a reference the match that the Lithuanians were about to win against Lokomotiv Kuban on the second day (84-85).

Birgander claimed that the team comes to the game “at a good time” and is playing “well and with confidence”, although he is aware of “the difficulty” That means playing away from home in the Eurocup, where you have to do it “very well” to win.