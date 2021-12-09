12/09/2021 at 19:59 CET

Artur Lopez

Jack Wilshere was one of those promising footballers whose progression waned over the years, until the best years of his career were wasted. Despite spending 7 years at Arsenal and enjoying a prominent role, his premature decline came with his move to another London club, West Ham. And from there to Bournemouth, where he barely stayed for half a year until he terminated his contract last summer of 2021.

Wilshere’s legacy has transcended through the media spotlight, as the former English international at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil has remained closely linked to his passion, football, as a commentator. For this reason, within the framework of a gathering prior to Manchester United – Arsenal with the radio program Talk Sport, it was news by elevate Bernardo Silva above his compatriot Cristiano Ronaldo.

“If we had a match tomorrow I would choose Bernardo Silva over Cristiano Ronaldo”. The words of the 29-year-old midfielder aged badly, as the Portuguese star scored a double to Arsenal with which the Red Devils cut the negative streak and they regained some of the lost trust. However, City de Silva is the outstanding leader of the Premier with eleven points of advantage over United, sixth in the table.

In the individual comparison, the five-time champion of the Ballon d’Or has accumulated six goals and two assists in the English League and another six goals in the Champions. While, Bernardo has transformed seven targets and has given a goal pass in the domestic championship, while it has provided an assist in the Champions League.