12/30/2021 at 8:49 PM CET

Angel Alonso Gimenez

Ferrán Bel (Tortosa, 1965) is a faithful heir to the pactist tradition of the old CiU, whose parliamentary group played a key role during several legislatures in deciding majorities to the right or left. The Catalan deputy asks to be removed from the bloc made up of ERC and EH Bildu, but firmly defends the culture of dialogue. After the break with JxCat, the four PDeCAT deputies have expressed their predisposition to the Government, and this has been demonstrated in the last two budgets. These four seats can be decisive for the PSOE if any vote is expected to be tight and Bel knows it.

What is your assessment of the relationships that PDeCAT has had with the Government during 2021?I would say that it is an uneven balance. With some ministers, I will not say which ones, the relationship has been fluid and I think it has been fruitful on both sides. With some others it costs a bit more. Surely it has to do with political baggage, experience and know-how. And above all with being aware of the importance of Parliament in a government without a majority.Has the arrival of Félix Bolaños to the Ministry of the Presidency and Relations with the Courts meant an improvement in relations with your party?It has been a change for the better. We have found a certain personal harmony. Bolaños has a background and an experience, and this experience will have been of much more use to him. With Carmen Calvo we had a correct relationship, worse not so fluid. We make a positive assessment of this specific change, beyond the fact that it was a global change in the internal key of the PSOE rather than due to the operation of the Government.In which laws, which will be processed in 2022, will you be most interested?There are very important laws on the table. Labor reform or the law “create and grow & rdquor; (one of the economic laws that we hope will reach Congress) or the bankruptcy law, which has a lot of room for improvement. PDeCAT is a training with sensitivity to productive activity. The audiovisual lawIt precisely affects the productive sector and affects something fundamental for us: language. These are going to be the ones that we will negotiate during the next session. There will be more issues that will not take time, such as the fiscal model and regional financing.

✳️ De la meva intervened avui to @Congreso_Es in relation to l’esmena in favor of reaching them als # PGE2022, and the definitive approval of the pressupostos de l’Estat 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/pHZ8parI7u – Ferran Bel i Accensi 🎗 (@Ferran_Bel) December 28, 2021

Are you going to increase your support for these laws given that the second half of the legislature remains?We do not become more or less demanding depending on the political situation. We do it because of the importance of the issues. For example, pensions, in which we were not necessary for it to succeed and we were close to letting down because the law (on the sustainability of the system) was short and did not deal with the problem realistically. However, out of responsibility, in the end we decided to support her. We transmitted to the Ministry and Moncloa, with everything, that we did not like it. So if there is a second package of measures on pensions (calculation of the contribution time), it is better to do it more seriously. The negotiating capacity of the four PDeCAT deputies is not the same if the Government has previously added 180 votes. But if we are necessary, we will enforce that negotiating position.

Does the government’s negotiating mantra about fear of the right-wing alternative work?First of all, we do not identify ourselves with the left wing. We are more centrist. Economically, we opted for liberal positions. Socially, more to the left. So we have not been exposed to fear of the right. If we have to distance ourselves from a negotiation, we do it without problems. For example, regarding the future housing law, we have already said that we do not share the approaches to rents. Or about the labor reform.Precisely on the labor reform, what should it contain for the PDeCAT to support it?Various issues. The first: although not as assiduously as we would have liked, we have held negotiations with the Ministry of Labor and they have been explaining to us how the negotiation was going, for which we are grateful. The second: one aspect to take into account is that this agreement is with the social agents. I have always defended the role of Parliament, but on such an important issue, the agreement with the social partners cannot be ignored. It cannot be a text that the groups, legitimately, change like a sock and modify the spirit of the agreement. That said, there is room for improvement, but I would be in favor of the Government being clear and before validating the decree, state the aspects that you want to modify for each group to proceed. For example, the application of regional agreements with prevalence over the state. It seems reasonable to us. Some aspects about temporality. We want to have a calm and sufficiently broad conversation with the Government to know its intentions on how to process the reform.