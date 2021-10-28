10/28/2021 at 11:50 AM CEST

The UD Las Palmas coach, Pepe Mel, He has stated that, if his team wins this Friday in San Sebastián against Real Sociedad B, they will be in a “fantastic” position, watching the matches on matchday 13 of LaLiga SmartBank, one to reach the first third of the tournament .

After winning the bottom Alcorcón (3-0) last Sunday, the Madrid coach avoided evaluating the fourth place achieved, stating that “it is not very important to look at the table now”, but on the eve of visiting the San Sebastian subsidiary, in broadcast statements for the island club, he has changed that discourse and believes that they can even “improve that privileged position.”

To do this, the yellow team must “get rid of the stigma” of away games, where they have not yet managed to win this season; on the contrary, it is the best local team in the category, with five wins and two draws.

“I would have a simple explanation, but I don’t want to give it because it would sound like an excuse,” he said. Mel at a press conference about that performance as a visitor, which does not correspond to the strength shown so far at the Gran Canaria Stadium.

The Madrid professional will complete 400 matches in the Second Division against Real Sociedad B, “a young team, with great enthusiasm, with players hooked because they can go up to the first team, and with a modern and good idea of ​​football.”

For this reason, he hopes that the islanders will have “intensity” and come out “to die”, in addition to having as “one more stimulus” the fact of playing “in an important stadium of Spanish football” such as the Reale Arena.