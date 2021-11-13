In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to give your training a leap in quality, having a good sports watch is key. Now there is a fairly competitive and cheap one on Amazon, from Polar.

For quite some time, practically all athletes have had a sports watch or some device that quantifies all kinds of values, useful to know first-hand performance and fitness.

Obviously, not all models are the same and not everyone can afford a high-end one, although it is not essential thanks to some good running and triathlon watches that have very reasonable prices, such as the Polar Vantage M, with good benefits for only € 159 now that Amazon has lowered it.

This sports watch is really complete, with a record of 130 sports activities, although it mainly focuses on running, measuring data in real time such as running power.

It is for sale at the same price in two of its colors, white and also black, both similar and with free shipping.

The features it has are outstanding for the price it has, starting with Advanced running metrics with highly-tuned partials and heart rate zones. It also measures other values ​​such as calories burned or quality of sleep.

Not only that, but also It has GPS and offers something very useful for athletes who train alone. We talk about personalized training adapted to your performance in the race.

This allows you to quickly improve with the help of your watch, which practically becomes a personal trainer.

A key detail is also the design, quite light and thin, something that is not much less common in sports watches of this type.

