If you have a Prime Student account, now you can take advantage of a 5 euro discount code, although if you don’t have one, you can also sign up for free.

Amazon has a Prime program and a Prime Student program, a subscription that has important advantages for those who can prove that they are studying formal education, such as secondary school, university or a master’s degree.

The advantages are clear: 90-day Prime Student free trial then 50% reduced cost for four years. It’s not bad at all and here we explain how you can sign up for three free Prime months.

Once you are registered -or if you already are- comes the second surprise: applying the discount code “XMASPS” (without quotes) you can have a 5 euro discount on your first purchase.

Amazon gives away 90 days of Amazon Prime to all students. During this time you will have fast and free shipping and access to all its benefits.

It is an Amazon discount coupon that will only work until December 31, so there is still time to take advantage of it in your Christmas shopping or for the gift of kings that you prefer.

The steps are the following:

There are many benefits that Amazon Prime has, starting for example with free shipping on all types of purchases, regardless of the amount of the order. Not only do you save shipping costs but you will also receive your purchase in just 24 hours at home, a luxury.

It also opens access to Prime Video, a streaming series and movies service that has little to envy others such as Netflix or Disney Plus, with first-rate series self-produced by this platform.

The reduced price period for Prime is four years in total if you are a student, more or less as long as a university degree in Spain currently lasts, although as we have already mentioned, from the outset you have a 90-day trial to decide whether or not to continue given registered in this service.

