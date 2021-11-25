In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you’ve had an e-book before or want one that’s high-end, Amazon’s most advanced one has dropped in price for Black Friday.

Little by little more users are abandoning their reservations regarding the electronic book, which displaces the paper one for large segments of the population due to its low weight and because of the versatility it offers not only to read literature, but also to study notes, for example.

There is no shortage of ebook readers for sale, many of them at a bargain price (like the Kindle for 70 euros), although if you are a demanding reader who will use it for many hours, there is a specific model that is quite worth it, the Kindle Oasis, reduced on Black Friday at 189 euros.

Amazon’s best Paperwhite display now comes with adjustable warm light. It also includes water resistance, WiFi connectivity, slim design and 8 GB of internal memory.

Design is its main strength, since unlike most readers – practically identical to each other – this Oasis opts for a design with side grip that makes it quite easy to hold.

It adds two buttons to page up and down, so you only have to use one hand while reading.

In addition to that, the weight is also much less than what you would expect considering its size, with a 7-inch screen, so it is perfect for reading for hours on end.

The look is quite similar to the Kobo Libra H2O, one of the best ebook readers of the moment.

In his case, the Kindle Oasis has no less than a 24% discount, about 60 euros on the original price, which reinforces the option to buy it now that it is cheaper than ever.

Beyond the technical characteristics of the reader, it must be added that the universe created by Amazon around its Kindle is a fundamental leg of its strength, especially for Prime users who can use Prime Reading and Kindle Unlimited, which to top it all is free for three months if you haven’t tried it yet.

If you already buy this device, shipping is free anywhere in Spain for all users, whether they have a Prime account or not. If you take advantage and sign up for the free trial month, in addition to having three months of Kindle Unlimited, you will also be able to see the best Prime Video series.

