Messages, emails, calls to sell you something, etc. All that is Spam and if you want to forget about it, we show you a couple of ways to do it.

Few things are more annoying than spam. Our inboxes fill up with emails or call us at any time to offer us a new phone company. Not only is it uncomfortable, it can also cause us to miss some important mail.

Not only is it aggressive advertising, it is also a weapon used by scammers to obtain our personal information. You have to be careful and let’s see if we can help you have less spam or eliminate it altogether.

Many mobile phones now have a standard feature that alerts us if a number has been detected as spam, allowing us to block it on the spot. It also happens with many emails. Surely your spam tray is full of strange emails that you have not put there.

To activate them, on Android you have to click on Settings and enable the Identify calls and spam option. In iOS you have to go to Settings, Messages and click on Filter unknown senders.

These automatic functions help a lot, but they do not completely end these tactics. If we want to get rid of them, we will have to take action on the matter.

We can start with our own phone company. Surely they have a call or text message blocking service that can alleviate the problem. It would cost some money, but it may be worth it for some.

Telephone spam still affects many people who search for information about who is calling them on different websites before picking up the phone.

We also have services like Nomorobo, YouMail, and TrapCall, which offer us to remove spam safely for a fee.

Although today thanks to mobile applications we can find for Android Calls Blacklist, Blacklist and Truecaller in case we use iOS.

Be careful above all

With the tips, options and applications that we have discussed, you should get rid of the annoying spam, but even so, you have to take certain precautions.

A message or email may escape and in those cases we have to avoid answering them or clicking on a link. Nor is it necessary to give our data in any form or questions asked in a call.

The less they know about us, the less accessible we will be for their propaganda or scam tactics.