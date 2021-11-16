In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The 11-inch tablet Huawei MatePad 11 is already on sale in the weeks of Black Friday. A perfect tablet to consume and to create.

Tablets have long been not just for surfing the internet and watching videos, they can also be considered portable because of how powerful they have become and the accessories you can add. As is the case with this Huawei MatePad 11, a tablet that we have tested and that is now on sale.

This tablet with an 11-inch screen and 2.5K resolution at 120 Hz can be obtained in the Huawei online store for 349 euros, a discount of 50 euros.

The screen is perfect for watching videos as it has a higher refresh rate that makes animations much faster, in addition to having a higher screen-to-body size ratio.

It has a fast processor that makes it compatible with several applications open at the same time, which allows you to have a desktop like that of a laptop, especially if you accompany it with a keyboard like the one that comes as a gift in this promotion.

HarmonyOS, the version of Android that Huawei MatePad 11 has allows you to turn it into a laptop for work or study, because it also Includes a second generation M-Pencil digital pen for free hand note taking.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

You can watch content, such as series, movies or videos of all kinds, but it is also perfect for creating, such as editing videos, photos, writing or even collaborating with other products such as Huawei mobile phones and laptops.

It has 4 speakers and 4 microphones to be heard better in video calls, as well as a 13 megapixel rear camera and an 8 megapixel front camera.

Get this Huawei MatePad 11 for only 349 euros with an official keyboard cover and the M-Pencil digital pen as a gift in the Huawei online store.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.