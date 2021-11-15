In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Although there is no shortage of cheap smart watches, not all of them are suitable for practicing sports. One of the cheapest GPS models of all is from Huawei and is now reduced in price

Today, few runners and athletes in general do not have a smart watch capable of measuring metrics such as distance, pace or calories burned, something that undoubtedly requires GPS. That means that not all cheap smartwatches are suitable for it.

Luckily, there are some smartwatch models that do have GPS and are also inexpensive, although let’s talk about previous generation models, which are still quite competitive. This is the case of one in particular, the Huawei Watch GT 2e, which the official store of the brand has reduced to 79 euros.

This smartwatch for athletes has a GPS and a heart rate sensor, although it also has other advanced features, such as measuring VO2 Max.

To put it in context, on Amazon its price exceeds 90 euros, so it is quite a bargain, and with free shipping to anywhere in Spain.

In addition to having GPS, it stands out for more things, such as having a fairly bright AMOLED screen or for reaching two weeks of battery life under optical conditions, although this largely depends on the number of workouts you want to quantify.

It also measures an increasingly rising value, the VO2 Max, which allows you to know exactly the state of your cardiovascular system and track your progress in training.

As we have been able to analyze this Huawei Watch GT 2e, we are in a position to affirm that for the 79 euros it now costs there are few better alternatives, since most models that exceed it in price have worse performance.

Obviously, there are better watches for runners, especially those from brands like Garmin or Polar, specialized in all kinds of sports tracking, but none of them are as cheap as this Huawei model.

