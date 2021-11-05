In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The iPhone 13 has been launched recently and there is limited stock, so it is sold at an official price. This is the only model on sale on Amazon and Media Markt.

On sale just a few weeks ago, the iPhone 13 It is one of the most desired mobiles. Apple has announced stock problems due to the supply crisis, so if you are thinking of buying one, especially to give away at Christmas, do not think too much …

East iPhone 13 with 256GB of storage in the only one that has a discount of 40 euros on Amazon. Its reduced price remains at 989 euros. With free one-day shipping from Amazon. You also have it at the same price on Media Markt.

The new iPhone 13 premieres with a brighter screen, more power, greater autonomy, and new technologies to take professional photos and shoot Hollywood-worthy videos.

The new iPhone 13 includes an OLED screen, the new A15 Bionic processor, a higher capacity battery and 2 12 megapixel cameras with 47% more low light performance.

its 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display It is one of the best on the market, and it will shine even in bright sunlight.

Releases the powerful A15 Bionic processor, provided with artificial intelligence to speed up processes and improve videos and photos. This model on sale comes with nothing less than 256 GB of storage.

The new cameras premiere a wide angle that captures more light, and an ultra wide angle that captures more detail in dark areas.

The new Cinema mode, applicable to both the rear and front cameras, allows you to record 4K videos with HDR and Dolby Vision, like a true Hollywood director, with depth effects and automatic focus changes.

Apple has also worked a lot with this new model on autonomy, which has significantly improved over the iPhone 12.

Now you can hold on 19 hours of video playback on a single charge. That gives you to see some complete series …

It also has 5G, fast charging, and compatibility with MagSafe accessories. If you want to know more, do not miss our analysis of the iPhone 13.

