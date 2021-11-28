In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Computer science, homework and online projects have been integrated into classrooms in the last two years. Today children need a PC during the course.

Search content on Google and Wikipedia, watch video lessons, video calls, online classes, download homework … More and more school activities are taking place on the Internet. Every student needs a laptop today.

You can get the Asus Chromebook Z1400CN-EB0420 laptop at its lowest price, 40% off. It costs just 179 euros, sold and shipped for free by Amazon in one day.

It’s a 14 inch 1080p screen laptop equipped with ChromeOS, so it is intended for online activities with Google applications, such as Gmail, Gdrive, Google Docs, etc.

This Chrome OS laptop weighs just 1.34kg and has an Intel Celeron N4020 processor. The screen has Full HD resolution and its price is very affordable.

Of course, it can also be used to browse web pages, watch videos, make video calls, and so on.All the activities a student needs.

But keep in mind that it is a Chromebook so you must use apps downloaded from the Chromebook Store, they are not Windows applications.

It is a lightweight laptop that is very comfortable to carry, only weighs 1.2 Kilos. Ideal to take to the library or use anywhere.

Has a Celeron N3350 processor dual-core, Intel HD Graphics 500 graphics processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

It also has Dual-band WiFi 5, Bluetooth, two USB Type-C connections, standard USB 3.1 connections, and a micro SD card reader.

Battery reaches an autonomy of up to 10 hours of continued use. Enough to last a full school day, without you having to worry.

It’s a cheap laptop with enough power for text- or video-based office and educational tasks, but you can’t ask for much more at this price.

Asus makes good laptops, with a premium aluminum design, and a hinge that has withstood the rough tests of 20,000 openings.

