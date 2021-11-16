In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The new realme GT Neo 2 is a mobile that enters through the eyes, with this attractive faded Neo Blue color, and a screen to dream about.

The Realme GT Neo 2 It is a blatantly focused smartphone for young people, and we are not talking about age, but about mentality. If you like to watch videos, series, or movies, or play games on your mobile, it is made for you.

The new realme GT Neo 2 already has a discount of 80 euros. It only costs 369 euros, sold and shipped by Amazon in one day.

It is a very balanced mobile with high-end hardware, a spectacular screen and great autonomy, with fast charging.

The realme GT Neo 2 is a high-end mobile in 2021, with a spectacular screen, great autonomy and fast charging. Ideal for watching videos and series, or playing video games.

Has a 6.64-inch Full HD + AMOLED E4 display at 120 Hz, with an incredible 1300 nits peak brightness. You will see it perfectly even in bright sunlight. Compatible with HDR10 +.

Ride the powerful Snapdragon 870 5G processor, with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

In gaming mode you can play at top performance, thanks to the stainless steel steam cooling plate.

It is the ideal mobile to watch Netflix, Disney +, etc., and also to play video games at the highest level.

Photography is not his priority, but he perfectly complies with a 64 Mpx main sensor, an 8 Mpix wide angle, and a 2 Mpx Macro. The selfie camera reaches 16 Mpix.

If you want to always be connected, there is nothing more trendy than the realme GT Neo 2. It has a 5G connection, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFX and a USB Type-C connector.

With his huge 5,000 mAh battery you have autonomy for the whole day. And if you have to load in the middle of the game, it won’t take long: thanks to fast charging at 65W, it recharges 100% in just 36 minutes.

If you want to know more, do not miss our complete analysis of the realme GT Neo 2.

