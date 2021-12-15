If you are one of Wendy’s hamburger lovers, we have great news for you, and it is that this week you will be able to enjoy Dave’s Single and take another one for free, so that you appetite is 100% satisfied.

This is how the fast food chain wants to pamper its customers these days so that you can enjoy Dave’s Single and so that they can share or satisfy their craving, it is giving them another burger.

Promotion valid this week

The promotion started to run from Monday, December 13 to Sunday, December 19, so you have enough time to savor and enjoy the feature fresh meat of Wendy’s burgers.

Fans of Dave’s Single Those who take advantage of this promotion will be able to enjoy fresh quarter pound beef, topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, ketchup, mayonnaise and onion, essential ingredients in burgers.

You can place your orders through the Wendry’s application

The fast food chain promotion is for customers who place their orders through the Wendy’s app or they can scan the promotion that is found in the drive-thru.

This is just one of the promotions you have Wendy’s to pamper its customers before the Christmas holidaysas it is also offering other promotions on its menu.

You can find more promotions at Wendys

For example, you can get an extra ingredient for only $ 1 dollar, and this promotion is valid from now on and will be in effect until next Sunday, December 19.

And as if that were not enough, all this month shipments are free. You can also get $ 4 off mobile orders of $ 20 or more.

So there is no excuse for you to enjoy Wendy’s hamaburgers and take advantage of the promotions this week that apply to Dave’s Single, or for the other foods that the fast food chain has on the menu. either for this week or this Christmas month.

If you want to know other promotions that Wendy’s offers, click here.

You can also read:

–18 Wendy’s store employees quit after working 85 hours a week without days off

–Get a free Wendy’s Frosty Ice Cream every day for a year by donating $ 2 to charity

–Wendy’s could stop selling hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and French fries from its The Pub menu