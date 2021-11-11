Kristi sives is an American woman who she had been with her husband and a son for several years in common; recently spoke about the way he decided to end the relationship. Through a text message, the man expressed: “I am not happy, I want more for myself. If you come home, I will not be ”. At that precise moment, Sives’s life totally changed. “He was my best friend, my other half,” said the woman in an interview with Love What Matters.

Some relationships stop working over time because the differences between the two accumulate and lead to arguments. This was the clear example in which the coexistence did not work due to different ways of being of the spouses.

Kristi’s relationship with her husband has been deteriorating rapidly in recent times. The distance was such that the two stopped talking to each other. According to Love What Matters, her partner left the house and later told her why in a text message.

“I am not happy, I want more for myself. If you come home, I will not be here ”, mentioned the message that her husband left before cutting off the bond and leaving their 11-month-old son.

As the woman explained, When he returned home, he observed that his partner’s belongings were no longer found. “I tried to communicate with him by calling him on his cell phone but it was off,” he explained. After a few minutes, she realized what happened and was devastated to see that the man she was with for so long has left her.

As she could, the woman went back to getting on with her life and made the well-being of her son a priority. Still, sadness constantly invaded her. “I became obsessed with the charts, looking for something that could have led to this, some kind of signal, a reason,” Kristi stated in connection with the breakup.

To look for answers, she went straight to see her husband’s family, but was surprised that no member knew that the man left their home.

“He was my best friend, my other half. We did everything together, she was the person I was still excited to see every night when I came home from work. I never imagined a life without him by my side, “he added.

After a while without knowing anything, the man appeared again but to request the divorce proceedings. “He was aggressive and made humiliating comments against me. He also insulted me, ”Kristi explained about her ex-partner’s reappearance.

For that reason, the woman decided to move to another city with her son and start over in southern Jersey, just one year after the separation. Finally, he was able to return to the tranquility he longed for.

“I know that I can overcome anything life throws at me. I’m strong. I am beautiful. I am resilient, ”Kristi added and commented that she is aware that fully recovering will take time. “I am still recovering and I know that I may never fully recover from this, but I am fighting to make a life for myself and my son,” he said.

