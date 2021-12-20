12/20/2021 at 8:17 PM CET

Joel xaubet

The arrival of Leo Messi to the PSG filled Paris with optimism. When the Argentine star plays he attracts all eyes and it seems that the beginning of the recently crowned for the seventh time as the best player in the world, not everyone liked itAlthough it is true that Messi’s figures are not as stratospheric as those he had in Barcelona, his performance with the Parisian side is far from disappointing.

The quality of Messi is indisputable

Faced with this situation, the PSG sports director, Leonardo, has not hesitated to leave in defense of Leo Messi: “If you discuss Messi, you don’t know about football. If you look at the numbers his first months at the club are incredible. He and Mbappé have participated in almost all of the team’s goals. He is a decisive player“While these words confirm that in Paris they are delighted with Messi, the same could not be said of Neymar, whom Leonardo leaves out of the equation.

The Brazilian manager has ensured that he has nothing to criticize Messi who is sometimes blamed for not running like other footballers: “Who said you had to run 12 km per game? He has been playing the same way for 20 years. If you have the right players around you se can adapt. Messi is a genius and the others are too “.

Thus, Leonardo has shown optimistic and delighted with the performance of the Argentine star at Paris Saint-Germain, despite the doubts of certain sectors regarding its good performance.