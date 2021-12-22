In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Who said you had to sacrifice to avoid overpaying your electricity bill? Save on electricity and keep warm thanks to this gas stove.

Since June, the price of electricity has only skyrocketed and gone crazy. Every day it breaks a new record and many people do not have the ability or the pleasure to pay so much money on the bill, so they sacrifice some devices.

But sacrificing that of being warm in winter is not only unfair, but also inhumane. And although we cannot solve the price of electricity, we can give you a solution so that you save on the bill and do not get cold in winter: a gas stove reduced to 159 euros.

Take this DeLonghi VBF2 gas stove for 159 euros

This gas stove is not connected to the light, obviously, but works with an orange bottle of the old ones that you can find at the gas station. It reaches a maximum power of 4,200 W and has a variable flame control system, which can be adjusted manually or automatically.

It is a very secure device, as it works with a unique DeLonghi security system that allows the gas flow to be stopped immediately if the flame goes out. It also includes a sturdy guard grill and casters for easy movement.

A good part of the electricity bill comes from the appliances we use throughout the day. If we optimize their consumption, we can save a lot of money per month. We are going to see some tricks to reduce the cost in the electricity bill, through the electrical appliances.

The cylinder will be perfectly positioned and protected thanks to the metal cover of the device, cover that offers maximum protection and resistance. It includes a highly sensitive thermostat so you can select and maintain the ideal temperature and do not go cold without spending more on the electricity bill.

And don’t worry about the smell of gas, as this stove is not only easy to install and use, but also does not smell of gas, so you will not even notice that it is on except for the warmth.

So now you know: avoid the ax on the electricity bill without saying goodbye to the heating thanks to this gas stove for 159 euros: silent, odorless, powerful and very useful for winter days.

