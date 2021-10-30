In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

F.lli Schiano Braver is an electric mountain bike with the battery integrated in the frame and 27.5 “to help you climb any obstacle or slope.

Riding a mountain bike is an incredible activity that allows you to move through roads and situations where no other vehicle would allow you. In addition to being a perfect sport to get in shape, it is an activity that can be done in a group or alone.

Now you can take a leap into the world of mountain bikes by betting on an electric model. How are you electric mountain bike F.lli Schiano Braver, which is on sale on Amazon for 789 euros.

27.5 “electric mountain bike with a battery that offers pedaling assistance of up to 25km / h and a range of between 40 to 60 kilometers.

The features of this bike are quite good. Wheels are 27.5 “ and in general the bike is a size L for adults.

Have a aluminum frame with front suspension and an MTB handlebar where there is a screen that will show you battery information such as its consumption, capacity or remaining charge at the speed at which you are going at that moment.

It has a 250W motor offering a maximum speed of up to 25km / h, the legal limit in Spain and most European countries.

The 11.6Ah and 417.6Wh battery has enough charge to give between 40 and 60 kilometers of autonomy.

It has a Shimano 24 speed gearbox and Shimano TX805 mechanical disc brakes.

All in an electric mountain bike that will surely help you climb very steep slopes or situations where you need more power but your legs do not give more of themselves.

The situations in which the electric motor is of great help in a bike of this type are many, you can even move around your city without pedaling, using all the power of the motor and the battery.

