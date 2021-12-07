In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi sells a multitude of accessories already in Spain, although some of them are quite unknown, in the case of its portable photo printer.

For some years now, Xiaomi’s catalog in the West has not stopped growing, with global premieres and with other products that were already sold in Asia and that can finally be purchased in Spain.

One of these gadgets is your Xiaomi Mi Portable Photo Printer, a portable printer with Bluetooth that allows you to print your photos from your mobile on the spot and it is also very cheap. Amazon sells it for only 55 euros, although the cheapest thing is to buy it in AliExpress Plaza with a paper pack to print.

It works in a similar way to how a conventional printer would, although with obvious size limitations. The quality of the photos it prints are quite good, according to the examples that can be seen.

Bluetooth digital printer for instant photos on 2 x 3 inch Zink paper.

It measures only 3 inches, that is, slightly less than 8 centimeters, so you can easily carry it in your pocket or backpack wherever you go.

It is perfect to take home at Christmas if you want to have physical photos of family holidays, as you would for example with a Polaroid-type camera, a sector that is back in fashion, with many instant cameras already on sale. very competitive prices.

The Xiaomi portable printer is one of its most curious accessories, and that is saying a lot, since there are many gadgets of this brand that are practically unknown but that can be bought in Spain.

