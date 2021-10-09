In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Only the iPhone 13 Pro Max can benefit from faster charging if you use a suitable charger.

By default, no iPhone comes with a charger in the box. This has been the case since the arrival of the iPhone 12 in 2020. Apple qualifies it as an improvement for the good of the environment by putting fewer charging devices in the hands of its customers, who surely already have several at home.

But the new iPhones include fast charging that allows you to recharge the battery in less time. To achieve this you need a new charger, and not one of the typical 5W that surely everyone has.

What we now know is that iPhone 13 Pro Max can charge faster, but only if you have a 30W charger.

It has been discovered that iPhone 13 Pro Max –and only this mobile– is capable of charging faster than the rest of the models of the same generation. According to some tests it is known that this mobile can capture up to 27W of energy as long as you use a suitable charger.

As there are no 27W chargers, the closest thing you can do is get a 30W charger.

Apple usually sells a 20W charger on sale, which the company considers “fast charging” even though its competition on Android has far exceeded those speeds. But if you really want your iPhone 13 Pro Max to charge faster, you will need a 30W charger.

These are some of the 30W charger models for iPhone that you can buy right now. All have a USB-C connection, in order to use the cable that the mobile comes with.

Anker PowerPort III mini

30W ultra compact charger with PowerIQ 3.0 technology and universal compatibility. Charge any mobile or tablet in the fastest way with a very small charger.

This USB-C charger Anker PowerPort III mini it is one of the most interesting options. Yes, it only has a USB-C port and it has a power of 30W, but its difference is in its size.

Unlike other models, this charger is more compact, although not one of the smallest because it does not have GaN technology, where it has only been used up to 20W.

Its price is 25.99 euros.

Apple USB-C 30W Power Adapter

€ 55 at Amazon

Apple has an official 30W charger that until now used to be used for their iPad Pro. It is a charger with a traditional design, similar to the 12W but that reaches much more power.

It has a USB-C connection and is compatible with any Apple device since you will only need a USB-C to Lightning cable for iPhone or a USB-C to USB-C cable to charge an iPad.

You can buy it on Amazon for 55 euros, its official price.

30W INIU USB-C charger

€ 16.99 at Amazon

A perfect charger for those who need to load more than one product. East INIU brand 30W charger It has a USB-C connection and another USB-A, the traditional rectangular one.

The problem with these chargers is that it only reaches 30W when you connect it via USB-C. The moment you add a normal USB cable, the power is distributed equally, 15W for each output.

You can get it on Amazon for less than 17 euros, but if you hurry and activate the 7 euro discount coupon, it will only cost you 9.99 euros.

UGREEN 30W USB-C charger

€ 17.99 at Amazon

UGREEN is a well-known brand in the world of mobile accessories such as chargers, cables and batteries. The 30W UGREEN USB-C charger It is a good option to charge your iPhone 13 Pro Max or any device faster.

It only has one USB-C port and it’s not very big, so you can take it anywhere.

It is fully compatible with any other device to which you connect a USB-C cable, both tablets, batteries and other mobiles.

You can get it right now on Amazon for 17.99 euros and if you add this pack of 2 USB-C cables of the brand, you get a 10% discount.

30W Amazon Basics charger

€ 17.77 at Amazon

Even Amazon has a powerful 30W charger under its Amazon Basics brand. It is a standard and simple model with a USB-C connection that can be used for any mobile phone.

A cheap option and from the same Amazon that will only cost you 17.77 euros.

We recommend adding a USB-C cable from the same brand because they are braided and quite cheap. The 1.8 meter with USB-C to USB-C connection only costs 7 euros.

