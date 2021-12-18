In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

The TP-Link Archer AX73 router is faster, more powerful and more secure. Perfect for browsing at full speed, especially playing video games.

The year 2021 marked the definitive takeoff for the WiFi 6 network, this new standard with which the connection speeds of our homes skyrocket. And to get the most out of it, you need a WiFi 6 compatible router.

Because, as more and more devices are compatible with WiFi 6 networks, it is necessary to have a router that broadcasts with this new technology. The TP-Link Archer AX73 is one of the most powerful in its price range and it is cheaper than ever on Amazon for 109.99 euros.

Take this TP-Link Archer AX73 router for 109.99 euros

With a recommended retail price of 199 euros, on Amazon it is almost 100 euros cheaper with this reduction that leaves it at its historical minimum price of 109.99 euros. A very good price for a WiFi 6 router of its characteristics.

This dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router supports speeds up to 5,400 Mbps. It is equipped with 4T4R and HE160 technologies in the 5 GHz band to allow ultra-fast connections.

These are the best routers you can buy with WiFi 6, the new WiFi standard that multiplies the speed of the internet.

By having MU-MIMO and OFDMA it tries to reduce congestion, and with its six high-power external antennas it is intended to provide a wireless signal to all possible corners of the home / office. It has Gigabit ports and USB 3.0 connections.

Has security-related features to prevent DDoS attacks, parental controls to monitor how long users are online and block inappropriate content, and HomeShield with Avira antivirus so that the network remains worry-free.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

A great opportunity to bring WiFi 6 into your home and make the most of it thanks to this powerful, fast and fantastic TP-Link Archer AX73 router, which you now have on sale for 109.99 euros for a limited time.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.