If you have an old iPhone, you probably can’t use your Fitbit anymore

Fitbit will no longer support your application in iPhones not running iOS 15 or higher. Starting March 25, phones that can only run iOS 14 or below, typically anything older than an iPhone 6, will no longer work with the app once the app has been updated to version 3.77.

As recommended by the report published on the website of TechRadarIf you have a newer iPhone and an older operating system, you may need to update your device to ensure that you can continue to use the Fitbit app.

The best Fitbit and other devices like these generally require the latest versions of their companion app to work effectively, and those apps are regularly updated to add new features or fix bugs.

Fitbit no longer works properly

Some users can no longer use Fitbit correctly. Fitbit has been alerting users via an in-app notification and has provided an option to not update to version 3.77. It’s not a permanent fix, but it will at least give you more time with your device until you upgrade your phone to something that can run it effectively.

Fitbit

This is not a new issue or unique to Fitbit. Because smart technology relies on the latest software to integrate with other devices effectively, as that software becomes outdated, certain devices will too.

However, Fitbit has already caught on this week, having finally disabled community features like Open Groups and Challenges, as it warned users a few weeks ago.

The decision angered many users, as Fitbit has long had a dedicated community of users around the world who participate in its daily and weekly adventure and challenge programs.