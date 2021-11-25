In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Investing in cryptocurrencies is something more and more frequent, but security errors when saving them are also common, hence it may be interesting to get a physical wallet to keep them safe.

Despite the rollercoaster that the value of Bitcoin represents in recent years, there are many different cryptocurrencies that offer the opportunity to make your investments profitable, including some well-known ones, such as Ethereum.

One of the problems with cryptocurrencies, beyond volatility is their value, is that you can easily lose their control, especially if you keep them, let’s say, with little care. If you have invested enough money in them, Amazon has an offer for Black Friday 2021 that surely interests you: the Ledger Nano S, a physical wallet for Bitcoins which is reduced to 41.30 euros.

This physical wallet for cryptocurrencies in the shape of a pendrive will keep your investments safe by keeping all of them encrypted and offline.

It’s a bargain, mostly because “Prevention is better than cure” as they say, and it is that stealing crypto is relatively easy for those who keep their passwords and wallets online, so it is better to be healthy and keep your investments safe, and the larger they are, the more important it will be.

This wallet in the shape of a pendrive allows you to store the most popular currencies, in addition to monitoring their price and value in real time from the Ledger app, where you can also keep backup copies of your information without compromising the security of your investments.

Unlike other virtual wallets, this one is hardware and once a transaction is made, save the information offline, so no one besides you will be able to access it.

Bitcoin is the clear reference in this market, although there are other currencies -the so-called Altcoins- that also grow fast, the key to knowing whether or not it is worth investing in them. Some have grown quite a bit in 2021 and could continue to do so in the coming months.

This price reduction comes on the occasion of Black Friday and will last several days or while supplies last. Luckily, it seems that there are quite a few units of the Ledger Nano S, which costs only 41.30 euros in several of its colors.

