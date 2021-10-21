In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon Spain sells a physical secure wallet in the form of a pendrive that allows you to save your cryptocurrencies with encryption and security key.

For several years now, both Bitcoins and other cryptocurrencies have been gaining followers, usually people who seek to obtain a return that conventional banking products do not offer today.

However, its operation is much more complex and there is always the risk of losing everything, either by a rapid fall in value or simply by forgetting something as simple as the password to access your tokens, as well as by a computer attack or phishing.

That has made many people decide to keep their Bitcoins safely in a physical wallet, or the closest thing to a physical wallet: a pendrive that encrypts access to your crypto in a secure way. The best seller is the Ledger Nano S which is now available on Amazon in an improved version for just 59 euros.

It is an investment that can save you more than one disappointment, especially if you do not fully trust the service where you have stored your tokens.

It is for sale at the same price in several different colors. This is version 1.4 of this physical wallet for Bitcoins and cryptocurrencies, which comes to pick up the baton from the previous, highly successful models.

The key to its security is that all the coins are hidden and encrypted in a secure chip, which you can only access with an eight-digit PIN. If you lose your Ledger Nano S there will be no problems since it makes a backup, although no one will be able to access it if it is not with said PIN and having physical access to this curious pendrive.

It goes without saying that cryptocurrencies do not seem to be going to deflate soon, at least all of them, although in the long term there are already those who warn that it is a temporary ‘boom’ and that it will end up giving way.

The shipping of this product is free by Amazon whether or not you have a Prime account, as always in orders of 29 euros or more.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.