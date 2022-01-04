A production glitch on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard is causing some drives to ignite without warning. This has been a serious blow to the image of the company, famous for its quality products.

A few weeks ago Reddit users posted several threads saying that their ASUS motherboards had burned overnight.

These users were gamers, with high-quality equipment and in good condition, hence the surprise of the foreros: How could a high-end, well-maintained computer burn? The answer lay in the pattern that the fires followed.

And this means that everyone, absolutely everyone, they had the ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard, compatible with the 12th generation of Intel.

With the internet ablaze with complaints, some users got to work finding the cause of the problem and it turned out to be a simple manufacturing and assembly error, more than a design flaw.

The problem was, according to the investigators of the case, in a single capacitor that was installed backwards, causing sufficient heat and polarity reversal for components to fail and catch fire.

ASUS acknowledged the error in a statement: “In our ongoing investigation, we have preliminarily identified a possible problem of inverted capacitors in the production process of one of the production lines that can cause the debug error code 53.”

The Taiwanese manufacturer said the issue only affects some 2021 ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero units with part number 90MB18E0-MVAAY0 and serial numbers beginning with MA, MB or MC.

Motherboard owners can examine the case to see if their hardware is affected. Still ASUS has opened a website where your customers can enter the serial number of their license plate and have no doubts.

Or, you can always look at the motherboard and see for yourself. If the positive end of the capacitor points to the MOSFETs there is danger.

If your motherboard is affected by this problem, do not worry because ASUS has already created a replacement program to remove these defective motherboards from the market and from homes.