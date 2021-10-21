In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Google has Android, but it also has a fairly competitive desktop operating system, Chrome OS. If you want to try it, now you can do it spending very little money.

For several decades now, Windows has been the operating system with the largest deployment worldwide, although it has increasingly tough rivals to peel, especially in Apple’s macOS, but also in Google’s Chrome OS.

Very similar to Android, this desktop operating system gives life to the so-called Chromebooks, which have gained a lot of ground in 2021, mainly thanks to the cheapest models of all. One of them is from HP and Amazon has it on offer for 249 euros.

With Intel Celeron N4020 and 4GB of RAM, this computer with Chrome OS is quite competitive if you are looking for an inexpensive model to study.

It is a good occasion to try this “Android for PC”, which has all the applications that a student may require, for example, directly downloadable from Google Play with your Google account.

There are several brands that have bet heavily on Chrome OS, with HP being one of the main ones in several segments. This HP Chromebook 14a-na0006ns is one of the cheapest Chromebooks, with basic features but with the guarantee of fluidity that gives the lightness of the OS in terms of resource consumption.

The strengths of Chrome OS are that it is safe, fast and consuming much less than Windows. In addition, with your Google account you can access thousands of websites, apps and services in a matter of seconds.

Chromebooks are very simple to use laptops based on the Chrome browser and widely used in academic environments such as schools or institutes.

These are the main specifications of the HP Chromebook 14a:

Screen size: 14 “Screen resolution: HD Weight: 1.46 kg Processor: Intel Celeron N4020 RAM memory: 4GB DDR4 Storage: 64GB eMMC Operating system: Chrome OS

It has a strong point in its weight and in the price above all, although there are also some drawbacks that we must mention. The main one is that its storage capacity is very limited, so you will have to tighten your belt with the downloads or expand it using microSD or external hard drive.

Shipping is free from Spain whether you have an Amazon Prime account or not, although it is advisable to sign up for the free trial month so that your purchase arrives before, as well as to have 30 days of enjoyment of the excellent Prime catalog Video.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.