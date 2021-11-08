In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Huawei has a series of monitors on the market that enjoy good performance and a very competitive price. The 23.8-inch Huawei Display is an example of this and is now on sale with a discount that leaves its price up to 139 euros.

When looking for a monitor, many factors must be taken into account, one of them being the fact of having to find a balance between performance and price. The Huawei Display is a monitor that takes these two factors into account and also integrates them into an elegant design.

Huawei launched this year a series of monitors that come to meet the demand generated by users. In the range of its catalog we find from those intended for gamers as well as others designed for productivity.

The Huawei Display is designed for productivity, study or work, as well as for entertainment. The benefits that it enjoys are many, although right now what stands out the most is the discount that Huawei has launched and that lowers its price to 139 euros.

The first feature that jumps out at first glance is the almost frameless design. And, is that, Huawei has pampered even the smallest detail of this monitor and comes with an elegant aesthetic that will not clash on any desktop.

The frames have been reduced in all directions, although it is more noticeable on the sides and in the upper area.

The screen of this monitor is 23.8 inches and has a Full HD or 1,920 x 1,080 resolution pixels. This display covers 72% of the NTSC color space and has a very high contrast ratio so you can see everything in the best possible way.

Of course, by doubling its functionality as a computer designed to work or study, it also integrates eye protections designed to alleviate the effects of spending long hours in front of the computer. Protection comes hand in hand with a certification from TÜV Rheinland.

This certification indicates that it has passed a series of tests that prove that this screen reduces the effects of blue light and, in addition, eliminates reflections.

Another addition to the experience is the arm that integrates this monitor that allows you to adjust the inclination so that it is adapted to our position at all times.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.