Mini PCs are a perfect alternative if you want a cheap computer. They hardly take up space and in most cases their price is ridiculous for what they offer.

Surely you have heard of Mini PCs in recent years, which obviously have their maximum reference in the Mac Mini, although there are two markets: Apple and Windows models, which are mainly oriented to the low-cost segment, where there is a lot of competition.

There is no shortage of cheap Mini PCs to buy in 2021, although now Amazon has lowered the price of a very good model, the Beelink U55. Is about an ultra-compact computer with Intel Core i3 and SSD, which is not bad at all for the 225 euros it costs.

This Mini PC comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and an Intel Core i3 processor, which together with its SSD guarantees the stability and fluidity of the operating system.

As it comes with Windows 10, you will not have to install the operating system on your own, and also it is even possible that it can be updated to Windows 11, so you can enjoy the improvements and news introduced by Microsoft.

With its specifications, the fluidity of the OS is fully guaranteed because SSDs are much faster than other storage formats, so you can run practically any application you need, whether you are a student or a professional.

Obviously, there are laptops to work with that are more powerful and complete, but if your budget is not for many joys in that sense, this is a great option.

These are the main technical characteristics of the Beelink U55:

Processor: Intel Core i3-5005U Integrated Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 5500 RAM Memory: 8GB Storage: 128GB SSD Operating System: Windows 10 Home

For a little more there are Mini PC models with a little more capacity, such as the Chuwi Corebox with Intel Core i5 and 16GB of RAM for 369 euros.

