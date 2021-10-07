In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Sennheiser CX 400BT are headphones with premium sound and autonomy for the whole day that now has more than a 50% discount on Amazon.

When looking for wireless headphones you have to review various features to get an idea of ​​whether or not you are interested in them. But two of the most important should always be sound quality and autonomy.

There is no use for headphones that sound terrible and that the battery lasts a few hours. But if we also get a good price, we have a good deal. That’s why these Sennheiser CX 400BT could be your next premium quality headphones.

Amazon has lowered the price of the CX 400BT from almost 200 euros to just 94 euros, a perfect offer for those who want sound quality when listening to music.

Fully wireless headphones with premium quality sound, passive noise cancellation and 20-hour autonomy.

It is a discount of 53% on its normal price and that puts it among the cheapest high-quality fully wireless headphones you can get right now.

Sennheiser is a brand specializing in sound products that has been in business for decades. It has always been characterized by sound quality and with wireless headphones they are no less so.

CX 400BT are fully compatible with iOS and Android, capable of playing audio with HiFi codecs such as SBC, AAC and aptX.

The battery life of these headphones is 20 hours in total with its charging box, what translates into 7 hours of non-stop playback when you have them on. They also have passive noise cancellation, achieved thanks to their silicone pads that seal off outside noise.

Choosing good headphones that suit your wearing habits may not seem easy, but with this guide you will learn everything you need to know.

It has playback controls with taps on the headphones that you can control from its application, where you will also find an equalizer to adjust the sound to your liking.

Unlike other cheap wireless headphones, these from Sennheiser are designed for those who want to reward sound quality while traveling, on public transport in any situation where music is everything.

They are available on Amazon for 94 euros for a limited time, so hurry because this offer will end.

You can get them with free and fast shipping if you sign up for Amazon Prime. You have 30 days free trial with no obligation, so you can use it as long as you want.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.