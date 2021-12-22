12/22/2021

Many people decide to share the illusion of buying a lottery ticket with their family and friends. Now, what taxes must be paid?

With only hours left until the 2021 Christmas Lottery Draw starts, we are going to clear up the main doubts about the prizes, it is essential before seeing a Fat man in his hands.

Beyond the party and the illusion, be clear about what must be paid to the Treasury If we win a prize, it is essential to avoid making mistakes or finding ourselves in unpleasant situations after the lottery euphoria.

And, there are many who decide to share the award with family and friends. But for this you always have to be clear about the legal steps that this entails.

Thus, the first thing the winner of the 2021 Christmas Lottery ticket has to know is that they have an unavoidable appointment with the Tax Agency since they have to pay a special tax on the prizes of certain lotteries and bets.

In this sense, prizes of up to 40,000 euros are exempt from paying this tax, but if it exceeds this amount, you will have to pay 20% of the part that exceeds said limit. That is, if the award is 45,000, the taxable base would be 5,000 euros and the 20% to be paid would be 1,000 euros.

Donations

In the event that the award is shared, the amount to be received is divided among all, as well as the amount to be taxed, but if the winning person decides to share it with relatives or friends, they must carry out a donation, which has another type of tax before the Tax Agency.

In other words, if a mother wants to share the Jackpot prize with her children, she will have to do so through the donation formula, which implies that each party will have to pay differently. At first, the ticket holder will pay 20% of the prize as stipulated in amounts over 40,000 euros. Afterwards, the part that stays with her will have to be indicated in the 2022 Income Statement.

For their part, the children, who in this case have received the money through a donation, will have to pay what is known as Inheritance and Donation Tax, an amount that varies according to the autonomous community to which it belongs, and can only be done in a period of 30 working days from the date of the donation.

Sign a legal document

On the other hand, in the event that a prize is shared with friends and family equally from the first moment, the best thing is sign a document specifying how many people participate in that award, in addition to your personal data and ID. Thus, at the time of collecting and also paying taxes, no one will be able to slip away.

Lottery prizes can be collected from 6:00 p.m. on the same day, December 22, if they are less than 2,000 euros. The Treasury takes 20% of all prizes over 40,000 euros and March 23 is the last day to collect a tenth prize. You can find the answer to all the questions on our Christmas Lottery Frequently Asked Questions page.