You may have delayed buying an oil-free fryer, although more and more inexpensive models are on sale. If you want to take the step now, this one from Tristar is quite complete.

Eating healthier without giving up certain foods is the dream of everyone who wants to maintain a good weight or maintain intact health, hence the oil-free fryers are the fashionable appliance all over the world. Under the promise of being able to eat fries or croquettes without oil, they sell by millions.

This has caused quite a few cheap air fryers to appear, although not all are the same or from trusted brands, yes. If what you are looking for is one that comes from a brand with a tour but at a low cost price, the Tristar FR-6980 It more than meets and is also reduced to 49 euros.

One of the most popular low cost hot air fryers. It stands out for its compact size so as not to take up a lot of space. It has a capacity of 2 liters, enough for two servings of French fries, and apart from frying it also roasts, bakes and cooks on the grill.

It is sold by Amazon, so you have everything to win in terms of warranty and after-sales service, a good opportunity to buy your first air fryer if you don’t have one yet.

There are many others at affordable prices that are also worth it, but this one comes from a firm with a long history in the household appliances sector, and it also has a 2L capacity in its basket, something more important than it seems at first glance.

It is not oversized, but you can prepare servings for two without any problem.

Its dial is analog and in it you can adjust the time and temperature, although you will have to watch every few minutes that everything is going as it should and remove the contents of the basket.

If you prefer a larger model, the most sold is the COSORI with a capacity of 5L, although its price is 139 euros, practically triple that of the Tristar that we mentioned.

In any case, as the order would be more than 29 euros, you would not have to pay shipping costs of any kind, even if you do not have an Amazon Prime account, which does accelerate the delivery of the purchase.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.