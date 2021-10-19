Vitamin supplements have become a fad, and that is the problem. Most people do not need certain vitamins, and others can even be harmful.

Calcium, Omega-3, vitamin B6… The word of mouth, or diet blogs make certain dietary supplement, and many people rush to consume it, without even thinking if they need it. And much less, without consulting the doctor.

There are very popular vitamins that many people take … despite the fact that 99% of the population does not need it. Others are beneficial for some … but harmful to 33% of the population, who have a certain gene.

We’ll see 6 vitamins that, if you are a woman, you do not need to take, according to doctors from The Healthy website.

Not only will your health not notice any difference, but you will save the money they cost, since these products are not usually cheap, if you have to take them every day.

The golden rule is that before taking a vitamin consult a specialist, to see if you really need it.

Calcium

There is a tradition that comes from the times of our grandmothers, according to which women need to take a lot of calcium to strengthen their bones.

But if you follow a varied diet and have a yogurt or a glass of milk every day, we already have the necessary calcium intake, between 400 and 600 mg.

According to Dr Tasneem Bhatia, taking more than 1,200 mg a day can increase the risk of heart attacks in postmenopausal women, and generate kidney stones.

So forget about calcium supplements, and have a daily yogurt, cheese or a glass of milk.

Vitamin A

A study by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention found that less than 1% of women are deficient in Vitamin A.

Therefore it does not make sense to buy supplements with this vitamin, very common in potatoes, carrots, or mangoes.

Vitamin B6

It improves mood and helps maintain youthful skin, which is why it is very popular with women.

But as she explains to Dr Bathia, “patients with the MTHFR gene mutation can only tolerate low levels of B6. If they consume too much, they can develop eczema or experience tingling or numbness.”

33% of the population has this mutation that only tolerates low levels of vitamin B6.

Multivitamins

Another widely consumed dietary supplement are vitamin cocktails, which carry several different types. And that is exactly your problem.

They are only effective for people who always eat the same thing and have a multiple deficit. But If you eat a varied diet, you probably don’t need 80% of those multivitamins.

So you will be wasting money, or consuming more than you need.

Omega 3

It is one of the most consumed supplements.

These fatty acids are essential for health, but what few people know is that they are also blood thinners.

So if you take some anticoagulant medicine at the same time, you can get nosebleeds, and even suffer from brain bleeds.

Folic acid

Prevents diseases and birth defects in newborns. But if you are not pregnant or do not plan to have children in the short term, an analysis by the CDC of the United States determined that only 1% of women are deficient in folic acid.

In fact many cereals and breads, pasta and rice that are sold in some countries, they are enriched with folic acid. There is little point in taking it as a supplement, unless you are pregnant.