In current cars it is easy for you to use one of these driving assistants, but if you are going to sell the car, do not forget to remove all your personal information from these applications to protect your privacy.

If you use Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, the car is downloading and storing much of your personal information. This means that our data can be compromised and that the person to whom we sell our car can know things about us that can violate our privacy.

A study in the UK indicates that four out of five drivers do not delete personal information of car applications when they sell them. Manufacturers store email address, phone number, address, and location history.

Some brands can even save your contacts, calendar and mobile phone location. This is a lot of personal information that would be left in the hands of a stranger.

Most vehicles allow us to reset the factory settings. This is a good option when it comes to selling our car.

An insurance expert has established a series of tips that can help us to further protect our privacy in the event that our car is used by someone else. Contacts must be manually deleted, saved addresses, Bluetooth pairings, and log out of all applications.

It is also advisable remove all USB devices And when in doubt, look at your owner’s manual or go to the dealer to have your car restored to its original condition.

Technology is something that needs constant updating, and in-car entertainment systems are a prime example. Here’s how to choose the best car radio with Android Auto and touchscreen

These tips are valid if we sell the car, but also in case we rent a vehicle. When we are going to return it after spending a few days with the car, we should make sure to check all the apps that we have used in the car system, to manually delete any personal information.

Our privacy is very important and we must protect it from malicious eyes. We hope that these tips have helped you to keep your personal data safe.