Tinder is an application that has a premium service called Tinder Plus, if you don’t want to pay for this service; But you want to have it, you’re in luck.

Tinder is one of the most popular apps for, well, finding love. And, is that, meeting people has been complicated by the pandemic and because of this the application has had a significant boom. Added to the huge number of users is the fact that it has different add-ons that improve the experience.

Of course, these add-ons are not usually free and, in fact, they are not. The main and most striking is the service known as Tinder Plus. Broadly speaking, this feature allows Tinder to show you the faces of people who like your profile and, in addition, it will have other benefits.

The simple fact of being able to see the faces of the people who have given you like is to play with a certain advantage within the application, but fair play is not something I know on Tinder. In addition to this, it also allows you to like profiles in an unlimited way, thus avoiding the 24-hour wait when this action is exhausted.

Being Black Friday, the Tinder ones have decided to launch an interesting offer and, that is, they offer six months of Tinder Plus for free. Of course, you will not find this offer in the Play Store and, is that those who are participants of this offer are those of Huawei, being more specific its application store.

What you have to do is install the Huawei application store, AppGallery. After having installed it, you have to run it, create a profile or log in with one already created and, very important, specify the region in which you are. An image with the Tinder Plus offer will appear in the applications section of AppGallery.

Clicking on this image will open a new section, what you have to do is find where it says “Get voucher” and click there. Having obtained the voucher, what it will ask you is that you install six applications from the AppGallery, you can download what you want and then uninstall it if you are not going to use them.

Having installed the six applications, you have to obtain the coupon in the “Prizes”, “My voucher” or “Others” section and the code format will be with the word Tinder at the beginning and a serial number at the end. With the coupon already downloaded, all you have to do is click on the link that appears and the Tinder application will open.

When you start the application, Tinder will be redeemed automatically practically, although you can also do it manually by adding the serial that appears in the coupon link. This series of numbers is entered within the promotions section of the Tinder application itself.