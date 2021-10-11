In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Little by little the tablets are regaining their pulse, with Apple at the forefront but with quite a few very competitive models in the entry range.

The launch in Europe of the new Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 has turned the tablet sector upside down, which now sees some competition within the Android world, apart from the overwhelming success of the iPad, of course.

That said, beyond the Xiaomi and Samsung duel, there are plenty of Android tablets that are worth it and that are surprisingly cheap, especially from Asian manufacturers like Chuwi and Teclast. The latter sells in Spain a model that is worth mentioning, and it is the Teclast M40, which Amazon also sells for 169 euros thanks to a discount coupon.

This tablet with a 10.1 “screen has 4G and enough power for day to day, both to watch video and to run any other Android application without problems.

It is a 10.1-inch tablet, that is, of very considerable dimensions. In addition, it also has Full HD resolution and 128GB of internal storage, which is not bad at all.

Obviously its power and performance is far from what the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 can offer, which multiplies its price several times, it must also be said.

It works without problems to watch movies, series, work or even play, so it more than meets what you can ask a tablet of less than 200 euros, and it also has Google Mobile Services (GMS), one of the drawbacks that can be put to Huawei, the main competitor in this price segment.

It also has 4G, so with a SIM card with data you can connect with it to the Internet wherever you are and without depending on the network of other devices or WiFi, very good news.

Despite being from a Chinese manufacturer, the Teclast M40 is shipped directly from Spain, without surprises in the form of VAT or customs, so in just a few days you will have it at home with the two-year warranty established by law, whether you are Amazon Prime user as if not.

