The only way you’ll have to get a new PlayStation 5 is with this combination with one of Sony’s best 65-inch OLEDs.

It seems that buying a PlayStation 5 this Christmas is still just as difficult as the past months. But right now you have a chance to get it with an exclusive offer from El Corte Inglés, a PS5, one of its best Smart TVs at a reduced price.

You can buy one 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED and a PlayStation 5 , in addition to a second DualSense controller in black and the game Spider-Man: Miles Morales for 2,799 euros in El Corte Inglés.

Sony Bravia XR 65 “+ PS5 + DualSense + Spider-Man in El Corte Inglés

We are talking about a combination that a priori seems expensive, but seen article by article, you will understand that it is not such a bad offer.

On the one hand we talk about a new Sony Bravia XR (XR-65A84J) with an OLED panel and a size of 65 inches. It is compatible with 4K and HDR video, in addition to having Pure Stream and IMAX Enhanced mode to improve the quality of movies and series, both in image and sound.

In addition, this Smart TV has Google TV integrated, to access all your streaming applications that you have contracted. As extras it has the Google assistant and Chromecast.

On the other hand you will get Sony’s desired PlayStation 5 console. The best-rated and perfect console to play the new titles in 4K quality. It is also the version with a Blu-Ray reader.

As if it were not enough, they also put in the promotional pack a second DualSense controller in black and the game Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Separately we talk about a TV that costs 2,749 euros, a console that costs 499 euros, a remote valued at 69.90 euros and a game that costs 59.90 euros. In total, this pack should cost you 3,377.80 euros.

Considering the price that it should be for, it is an offer that you should get before it runs out. It is available at El Corte Inglés exclusively for 2,799 euros.

