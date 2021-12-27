In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Are you looking for an electric scooter for this 2022? As a gift from Kings? So, take advantage because Amazon has these models on offer.

In recent years a new concept has emerged, that of urban and sustainable mobility, developed in the context of climate emergency in which we live. Today we can find many electric mobility vehicles, but the most demanded are electric scooters.

Electric scooters offer a number of advantages and disadvantages. But one of the most important benefits is that they allow you to move freely without polluting and without worrying about looking for parking.

When buying an electric scooter it is normal that you have many doubts. So that you know what you have to look for, in this guide we explain everything you must take into account to choose the most suitable model for you.

All these reasons have made electric scooters one of the most demanded gifts of the Christmas and Kings season, and the good thing is that some models are not very expensive, and less if you catch them on sale.

If you want an electric scooter, you are in luck because Amazon has several on offer at very good prices and from recognized brands. Here we leave you with the best.

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for 299.99 euros

Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter for 299.99 euros on Amazon

Cecotec Bongo Serie A Connected for 299 euros

Cecotec Bongo Serie A Connected for 299 euros

Cecotec Bongo Serie A Advanced Connected MAX for 429 euros

Cecotec Bongo Serie A Connected Advanced MAX for 429 euros

SmartGyro Baggio 10 V4 for 316.90 euros

SmartGyro Baggio 10 V4 for 316.90 euros

SmartGyro Xtreme XD for 202.90 euros

SmartGyro Xtreme XD for 202.90 euros

isinwheel i9 Pro for 294.77 euros

isinwheel i9 Pro for 294.77 euros

ZWHEEL E9 Basic for 279 euros

ZWHEEL E9 Basic for 279 euros

iScooter i9 for 286 euros

iScooter i9 for 286 euros

isinwheel iX5 for 589.77 euros

isinwheel iX5 for 589.77 euros

M MEGAWHEELS S1 for 249 euros

M MEGAWHEELS S1 for 249 euros

Aprilia eSR1 for 478 euros

Aprilia eSR1 for 478 euros

BEEPER MAX for 386 euros

BEEPER MAX for 386 euros

urbetter C1Pro for 599.99 euros

urbetter C1Pro for 599.99 euros

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.