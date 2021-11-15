In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

For some years now, DNA tests have become popular to know your origins. In addition, they are increasingly economical and complete.

Christmas is approaching and, luckily, it is already almost institutionalized that just before the same you have an opportunity to buy your gifts somewhat cheaper on the occasion of Black Friday, which also lasts longer thanks to the advance offers.

Amazon is one of those stores that have advanced certain offers, some of them perfect as gift ideas for the next Christmas or for the Three Wise Men. A good example, a very original one, is the MyHeritage DNA tests, which are increasingly popular and also considerably cheaper. now that Amazon has lowered them to only 49 euros.

This kit allows you to know your origins by analyzing your DNA. You can do it at home and receive your results by mail in just two weeks.

It is a discount of 38% euros compared to the previous cost, quite ambitious, especially if we take into account that it is the latest version of these DNA tests, which gradually become more complete as more users are added to its database.

Its operation is simple: once you receive your pack, you just have to go to the MyHeritage website and register the serial number there. Then, with the included swab, you should take a saliva sample from the inside of your cheek for two minutes.

That same swab is the one you should mail to MyHeritage to receive your results within approximately two weeks.

These results include your geographical origins, telling you more or less which part of the world your ancestors come from. Also, and even more interesting, compare your DNA with that of the almost 10 million users who have already taken the test, so that it can help you find close matches anywhere on the planet.

There is another type of DNA test, such as those that help you find out about potential health problems related to your genes.

As it costs more than 29 euros, shipping is free to anywhere in Spain. If you also have an Amazon Prime account, you will receive your purchase in just 1-2 days.

