If you want to decorate your home with Halloween motifs, these products are available on Amazon with fast shipping.

You have less than a week left to prepare for Halloween because is next Sunday, October 31, 2021. Apart from costumes, if you have not yet done your shopping to decorate your home at this party, we are going to give you some ideas that everyone can get.

These products are for decorate your house on Halloween. They are cheap and the most important thing is that they have fast shipping on Amazon so you can get them this week. You will only have to sign up for Amazon Prime to get them.

Taking into account that there are only a few days left, the combination of these products and Prime is the best you can get to decorate any room with Halloween elements.

Inflatable Air Pumpkin for Halloween

€ 39.99 at Amazon

Do you want to decorate an entrance of a house or a portal in a different way this Halloween? These inflatable pumpkins They are perfect because they are not only eye-catching, when you don’t need them they take up little space.

Are 4 stacked smiling cloth pumpkins and that are kept in this position thanks to an air blower. Everything you need, such as ground stake, rope, or metal buckles, is included in the box.

You just need to connect it to a socket and voila, it inflates and will stay that way for as long as it is plugged in. Add some LEDs to the base to light it up at night and you have the perfect accessory.

It only costs 39.99 euros on Amazon.

LED Pumpkin String for Halloween

€ 8.99 at Amazon

To give an eye-catching style to your room or any room in your house during Halloween, these small LED pumpkins they are perfect.

They are a strip of LEDs with small smiling pumpkins that when plugged in they light up with a touch of orange perfect for this holiday.

You can install it anywhere. On a table, on the wall, on a tree, a shelf … any place is good for them to be seen and with a dark atmosphere.

This strip of small illuminated pumpkins only cost 8.99 euros on Amazon.

Cobweb and spiders to decorate

€ 11.98 at Amazon

This can not be missing in any Halloween decoration. It is about a set of 3 products to decorate your home with Halloween motifs.

It has a web of lace to put on a shelf, bookcase or on the wall in black with the design of a cobweb. But it also has 30 small spiders that you can stick on a white spider web that you can stretch to cover any wall, furniture or room.

Get it on Amazon for only 11.98 euros.

Jack-o’-lantern paper lanterns

€ 12.99 at Amazon

The famous pumpkins that we can see in American folklore on Halloween are called Jack-o’-lantern. Usually a hand-carved pumpkin.

But if you only want to decorate your house temporarily with motifs that resemble it, this pack of 4 orange lanterns They are perfect to put at the entrance of your house or decorate in various places.

They only cost 12.99 euros and are 20 centimeters in diameter and have a base with LED lights to light up at night, which only requires two batteries.

Pumpkin stickers

€ 8.99 at Amazon

If you have bought some pumpkins to decorate this Halloween and intend to eat them later, it is not a good idea to poke holes in them and remove their inner parts. So if you want to decorate them, the best thing you can do is compare one of these Halloween decorative stickers.

They are well defined felt stickers. They are a total of 33 pieces between eyes, mouths and other elements to decorate your Halloween pumpkins.

You can get them on Amazon for only 8.99 euros.

