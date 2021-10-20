In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

You don’t know what immersion in a movie or series is like until you watch it on a Smart TV with Philips Ambilight.

Philips is not the most famous brand in the world of televisions, but it is one of the few that stands out from the rest thanks to a lighting system as is Ambilight. This system, which determines the colors of the image and “expands” them with LEDs on the back, is legendary.

If you always wanted to have a Smart TV with Ambilight, this is your moment because in PcComponentes they have lowered this 55-inch model to 899.99 euros.

A 55-inch Smart TV with OLED panel, 4K, HDR10, Android TV and also the exclusive Philips Ambilight lighting system.

With this discount of 300 euros It becomes one of the bargains of the week that you should definitely take advantage of if you are looking for a new Smart TV with which to take advantage of your streaming subscriptions.

This Philips TV is a very interesting model thanks to its 55 inch OLED panel. You have a large size and also with bright colors and also a great level of brightness. It has 4K resolution and accepts HDR10 video and Dolby Atmos sound.

It has as a platform Android TV with Chromecast. You will have access to all the streaming applications you can imagine, in addition to some games.

With Chromecast you can send video content from your mobile so you don’t even have to touch the remote.

One of the advantages of using Android TV is that Google Assistant is integrated. You can give voice commands to search for content, information on the internet, control connected products in your home, etc.

Without a doubt, the highlight is Ambilight, the color system that changes according to the image you are seeing. This, in a darkened room, is an incredible way to watch movies and series.

Get this 55-inch Philips Smart TV, with OLED panel, 4K, HDR10 and Android TV for only 899.99 euros in PcComponentes.

Shipping is completely free and delivery usually takes no more than a day or two.

