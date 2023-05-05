“If you want to see how Artificial Intelligence can kill you, buy a Tesla”

Elon Musk has launched criticisms of Artificial Intelligence time and again. In the most recent one, he called her “a danger to civilization.” However, Steve Wozniak he saw a weakness in the tycoon’s argument: he himself works with AI.

“If you want to see how AI can kill you, buy a Tesla,” said Woz, one of Apple’s parents, in an interview with CNN.

It refers directly to Elon Musk’s attempts to implement Autopilot mode at Tesla. An electric vehicle with Autopilot could automatically turn, accelerate and brake within the lane, based on Artificial Intelligence.

But this mode does not manage to be 100% safe on the highways, which has led to several fatal accidents and sanctions by the authorities.

Steve Wozniak’s bad experience with his Tesla vehicle

Steve Wozniak, who bought a Model S in 2013, recalled Musk’s promises about his Tesla vehicles: “They would drive themselves across the country by the end of 2016. I believed him, and today it’s not even close to reality!”

The Futurism portal He recalled how Wozniak, in an interview with Stephen “Steve-O” Glover, recounted that he had problems with his Model S on the roads of the United States.

While they were harassing him, instead of being able to accelerate, the vehicle would brake. So I slowed down dangerously while driving on the interstate.

“This is so dangerous! It has happened to us a hundred times, at least, because we drive a lot,” Woz said.

Elon Musk, against Artificial Intelligence, but with a double intention

Image: The Spanish | Artificial Intelligence systems grow too fast, Steve Wozniak, Elon Musk and scientists ask to pause this avalanche for 6 months for security reasons.

Interestingly, Elon Musk and Steve Wozniak signed, among thousands of people, a letter asking that research in Artificial Intelligence be stopped. His argument is that it could be detrimental to the future of humanity if there was not a constant presence of the authorities.

But in Musk’s case, the billionaire is looking to develop his own generative AI, TruthGPT, which directly competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

In addition, it has not taken the foot off the accelerator from Tesla’s investigations into Autopilot mode, where AI is key. So there is always a double intention on the part of the tycoon.