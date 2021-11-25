11/25/2021 at 10:09 CET

The ex player of FC Barcelona and Arsenal, Thierry henry, was especially against the proposal of Mauricio Pochettino in the key match against Manchester City by Pep Guardiola on the CBS Sports channel: “If you want to win the Champions League, you can’t defend with seven players”.

The Frenchman, who is currently Roberto Martínez’s right-hand man in the Belgian national team, insisted that the full-backs are the big losers in this situation: “It’s impossible, I don’t care who you are. The wings are exposed, so it’s practically a three against one or three against two on the pitch.”.

Along these lines, the former AS Monaco or Montear coach continued with his criticism of the Argentine’s approach to Manchester City: “The team that wins titles, and even more so the Champions League, has its three forwards facing the ball. In this way, the full-backs will feel more comfortable with what happens behind them”.

A defeat that leaves him as second classified

Mauricio Pochettino’s PSG succumbed to Manchester City on matchday five of the UEFA Champions League group stage: goals from Sterling and Gabriel Jesús neutralized Mbappé’s and confirmed first place. With 12 points, the British lead the Parisians by four, who are also classified.

Both PSG and Manchester City, in any case, They already have the tickets for the round of 16 of the maximum continental competition. The other two teams in the group, Leipzig and Bruges, will compete for the Europa League place on the last date of the group stage.