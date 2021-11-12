11/11/2021 at 21:34 CET

Pepa Caballero

Yes Xavi You are looking for a home, surely we can help you with this selection of houses for sale in Barcelona, ​​in which the qualities, location and design bring together the best characteristics for living. Sitges, Les Roquetes, Casteldefells, Canet de Mar they postulate as destinations for the future home of a sports star. Let’s see them.

Luxury villa in Sitges

Spectacular 800m2 luxury villa built with glass facade, in the charming Montgavina neighborhood, just a step away from the beach. It has 5 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, an open-plan kitchen and a panoramic pool with the sea in the background.

More information and photos of a house for sale in Barcelona.

| Tucasa.com

5 bedroom house in Les Roquetes

The perfect combination of luxury, comfort and views of the sea and the mountains. Fantastic villa on a plot of more than 1,000 m2, spacious, on one level, with a wonderful kitchen, 5 bedrooms and a large living room with stunning views.

House with pool in Castelldefels

Wrapped in a tropical paradise, this imposing 467 m2 property is presented, divided into two comfortable floors and built on a 1,140 m2 plot. It has a dream living-dining room and designer kitchen with access to a large terrace, 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms.

Beautiful house in Sitges

Incredible house in the unbeatable urbanization of Can Girona, Sitges, with high-design minimalist architecture and unrivaled views. It has a games room, wine cellar and swimming pool.

House with pool and spectacular kitchen in Canet de Mar

Exclusive and luxurious independent villa with handcrafted stone pool with waterfall and light effects. 497 m2 distributed in 6 bedrooms, 5 bathrooms, toilet, living room and dream kitchen.

