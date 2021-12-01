12/01/2021

On at 16:18 CET

Marina Borràs

Babies need 6 months to be able to grasp food with their fists, about 11 months to walk, about 9 months to start talking … So why do we expect our children to sleep alone within a few months of to be born and, of course, that they sleep straight?

My child cries at night, does he have a sleep disorder?

It is well known that mature sleep does not reach 5-6 years, therefore, our children have problems getting used to sleeping alone it is not a disorder, it is something completely normal. Regarding this, María Soto, specialist in positive discipline and founder of Educa Bonito, points out that “it is ancestral that babies don’t sleep like adultsSleep patterns are difficult to fit into in this world that blames, punishes and medicates children for going to the natural rhythm that children should go. It is not good for us not to sleep one night because we have to go to work and perform at that job, but nature and our children’s brain development do not care about that, they need us 24 hours & rdquor ;.

Why do boys and girls cry at night

Children cry both during the day and at night. They do it when they feel cold, hungry, need protection, contact, fear … During the day we tend to fit in better than our children cry. The reason is that we are awake. But at night things get complicated. We need to rest. But our children do not stop feeling fear, cold, hunger or need for contact when we decide to go to sleep.

When our sons and daughters cry it is not a theater, they cry because they need us and it is the way they communicate it to us.

There are people who advise not to give in to the cries or screams of our children in the middle of the night. Given this, María Soto emphasizes that it is not taken into account at all “how the child perceives the feeling of abandonment, how he expresses fatigue, how he needs contact, What are the consequences for the brain to cry for half an hour flooded with cortisol & rdquor ;. And, furthermore, she adds: “If something makes me cry with terror as an adult, and another adult who says he loves me consciously leaves me alone to learn, I assure you that that adult will cease to exist for me on an emotional level & rdquor ;.

We must think about the neurological consequences of letting our son cry and not going to his “rescue”

Álvaro Bilbao, neuropsychologist and expert on our platform, points out the importance of our sons and daughters feeling supported when something happens to them during the night, especially with regard to their psychological well-being. In addition, it also points out that “leaving a baby crying for 30 minutes can cause accidents or risk situations to go unnoticed& rdquor ;.

Our son cries to do theater

Some say that these night cries of our children are “theater”. Regarding this, María Soto is blunt: “A child who you are teaching him to sleep does not yet have the ability to produce a manipulation plan& rdquor ;. In the same vein, the neuropsychologist, Álvaro Bilbao, shows, “Babies do not invent needs. If a baby cries it is for a good reason. Possibly it is that he needs the safety of his parents, something very normal and human.

In an article published in The New York Times, titled: “The Science Behind Crying Babies & rdquor ;, there is mention of various investigations that“ reveal how crucial crying is for the survival of babies and how their cries make their way through a crowded acoustic panorama to demand immediate attention from adults & rdquor ;. Therefore, We can affirm that no, when our sons and daughters cry it is not a theater, they cry because they need us and it is the way they communicate it to us.

Let them cry or come to their aid?

There are still people – although less and less – who also recommend ignoring children when they cry to get them to “sleep off the hook”. And listening to each other we end up in a mess, without knowing exactly what to do and, therefore, whatever we do: we are doing it wrong, for sure! (Or so we think).

Thus, Álvaro Bilbao, in the article on the matter that we recommend reading, affirms that the recommendations regarding letting children cry “do not have a solid scientific basis. While it is true that children who are allowed to cry themselves to sleep tend to fall asleep, it is no less true that contradicts studies about bonding and attachment in the development of the child’s confidence and self-esteem, and the few studies that we find suggest that these practices can affect children’s confidence and safety in the long term & rdquor ;.

Rafa Guerrero, clinical and health psychologist, explains it to us this way: “The newborn arrives in this world with great immaturity, which makes him dependent on their attachment figures. Therefore, it is the attachment figures, generally the parents, who are in charge of meeting the needs of their children. It is not necessary or real to pretend to cover all the needs of our children, but a minimum percentage of them & rdquor ;.

“When a child wakes up in the middle of the night crying because he is afraid or hungry, it is our role to attend to him, meet his need and restore him to balance”

Rafa warrior

Psychologist

Furthermore, Rafa Guerrero adds that: “When a child wakes up in the middle of the night crying because he is afraid or hungry, it is our role serve you, cover your need and restore your balance. We cannot let them cry and leave, we are the people called to calm them down and attend to them. Of course, after several days without attending to their needs at night they will let us sleep in peace, but is this what we want? & Rdquor ;.

What to do when our child cries (from positive discipline)

María Soto has given us several tips to address this situation from positive discipline:

The first get rid of the idea that a child who wakes up is a child who sleeps poorly and you have to teach him to do it well. You don’t have to teach them almost anything, you have to follow their processes in a respectful way, offering them security. No one is going to fall asleep peacefully dead of terror. Nobody.I highly recommend contact. The logistics of families sometimes determine whether or not co-sleeping (sleeping in bed with the child) can be done, but let’s think that the fact that children have a room to themselves apart from their parents’ is something very new , until very recently we still slept together. We must not forget that the human being is a “civilized” animal, but a social animal, after all, and in the same way that we have completely transformed our world, we continue to have the same affective and physiological needs of always, that connect us and make us who we are.

I recommend always checking information. And to accompany our children to sleep, very calm. I know it is easy to say it, and that at the end of the day we are all exhausted, them and us, but if that routine or a day of our life overtakes us, it is that we have forgotten something very important during the raising of our children: SELF-CARE.It would be very positive to check if we have quality times to recharge energy and, by being with our children, being able to give the best of ourselves, even in difficult times. They will absorb our emotions, if we try to “put them to sleep & rdquor; tense, exhausted or angry, they will not relax. Impossible to sleep If you can’t do it, for whatever reason, at least think that staying calm redirects all situations. It is a stage that will pass. Many times we become tense from exhaustion, and our mind betrays us, and we approach the situation as if it will last forever. And that tension complicates everything, leaves us without resources and blocks our management capacity.

In short, letting our sons and daughters cry when they complain to us at night is not, by any means, a good solution. As the psychologist Rafa Guerrero says, “Letting a child cry, pretending to calm down is just not focusing in the true needs of minors. Let’s take care of children, pamper childhood, protect minors and treat our puppies with good treatment & rdquor ;.