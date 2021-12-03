In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Many mobiles and tablets are still anchored in the 64GB of capacity, so if yours needs something more, it is time to take the step and buy a memory card.

Little by little, mobile phones have been making the leap to larger and larger storage capacities, and that explains the progressive disappearance of the microSD slot in most models of the mid-range onwards, although there are many phones for less than 200 euros. which are still only 64GB of capacity.

If you suffer from memory problems in your devices, yes or yes you will have to buy a microSD. Also now The model that has been sweeping sales for years, the 128GB SanDisk Ultra is reduced in price, which costs less than 15 euros on a temporary basis.

Little by little it has gone down over the years, something that has only increased its popularity, especially since the Nintendo Switch was put on sale, a console that necessarily requires a microSD to be able to install more than one or two games.

The SanDisk Ultra 128GB memory card is one of the best options to use both in game consoles such as Nintendo Switch and in smartphones or tablets due to its good quality / price ratio.

It is a fairly fast memory card, but above all very reliable, something even more important if we consider that it is the unit to which you are going to entrust your data, and you want it to keep it for you to always be able to access it, without accidents of any kind.

Class 10 and with A1, this SanDisk microSD offers all that and more, reaching a read speed of 120MB per second, which is not bad at all, as evidenced by the almost 80,000 opinions that it accumulates on Amazon, which are quite a few, a figure hardly seen in any other product in this store.

The standards they incorporate make it a microSD with the option to install Android applications directly on it, relieving the internal storage of your mobile or tablet a lot, and that not all memory cards can do.

