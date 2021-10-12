In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Do you want to have all the advantages of a Smart TV but without buying a new TV? Well, enjoy them for less than 30 euros with this Android TV Box.

Smart TVs have become the favorite option of many of us because they allow us to enjoy the advantages of operating systems like Android on the big screen, not to mention the number of applications and streaming platforms that they offer us.

However, you may have a television that works perfectly and you do not want to buy another, but you would like to enjoy Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video and HBO on the big screen. Well, now you can with this Android TV Box, which costs you less than 30 euros and they send it to you for free from Spain.

Get this Android TV Box for less than 30 euros!

It is an Android TV Box whose price varies depending on the accessories you choose: you can buy it alone, with a wireless keyboard, with a remote control with voice control or with more storage space, but always They will send it to you for free from Spain in three days.

This Android TV Box works with Android 10 operating system, so you can enjoy the best Android functions and applications on your TV, the favorite system of many to operate on a Smart TV. You just have to download them from the Google Play Store, included in the interface.

It depends on the model you choose, has between 2GB and 4GB of RAM and at least 16GB of storage so you can download your favorite apps and platforms to enjoy them on the big screen: Netflix, Disney +, Movistar +, HBO, Prime Video, YouTube or Spotify, among many others.

Supports the highest resolutions such as 1080P, 4K, and you can connect all kinds of devices in it: has HDMI, AV, Ethernet, USB port and even a TF card slot, so you can expand the storage space or watch videos on your TV from any device.

Too you can connect your mobile phone via Bluetooth and use the screen sharing function to broadcast on the big screen whatever you are watching or doing on your phone, such as games, videos, photos or music.

A simple, but very useful Android TV Box to bring the best of Smart TV to your TV without spending three figures on a new TV. Remember: it costs you less than 30 euros on Aliexpress, they send it to you for free from Spain and you receive it in three days.

