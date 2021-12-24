In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

New year, new resolutions, such as – finally – improve your grades.

If you are a student and you know that the remainder of the course you will have to push hard to get better grades and pass, surely you are considering improving your study area or simply going to a library to avoid distractions and concentrate.

These are some products that can help you on your journey to improve your grades. A new laptop that is faster or lighter, a tablet that you can use with a digital pen, a notebook that converts your notes from pen to digital format and much more.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts.

Get it on Amazon with free and fast shipping signing up for Prime. You can try it for free for 30 days without any kind of commitment since there is no permanence.

But if you are a student, what you cannot miss is signing up for Prime Student. You have many more advantages using your student email. Accounts with a 3-month trial totally free and access to all Prime services, but also the annual subscription will cost you half.

Upgrade tablet: Apple iPad for € 372

10.2 “Apple iPad at Amazon

Android tablet: Xiaomi Pad 5 for € 398.99

Xiaomi Pad 5 on Amazon

Best cheap tablet: Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for € 329

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite at Amazon

Windows laptop: Huawei Matebook D14 for € 599

Huawei Matebook D14 at Amazon

Apple laptop: MacBook Air with M1 chip for € 999

Apple MacBook Air with M1 chip at Amazon

E-book reader: Amazon Kindle for $ 74.99

Amazon Kindle with Front Light at Amazon

Noise-canceling headphones: SoundCore Life Q30 for € 67.99

SoundCore Life Q30 at Amazon

Ergonomic wireless mouse: Anker AK-UBA for € 19.99

Anker AK-UBA on Amazon

Multifunctional Printer: Canon PIXMA MG3650S for € 72.60

Canon PIXMA MG3650S at Amazon

Smart Digital Notebook: Rocketbook for € 37.99

Rocketbook Digital Notebook at Amazon

Paper to digital notebook: Moleskine + for € 14.95

Moleskine + Notebook at Amazon

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost for you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can check our affiliate policy here.