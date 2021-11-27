11/26/2021

On at 20:36 CET

The future of the bench PSG it is in the air, Mauricio Pochettino is not meeting expectations and everything indicates that in Paris they would be happy to exchange it for Zidane, which is an old dream of the Parisian outfit. Despite this, it seems that for now, they are going to have to settle for the Argentine coach and according to Henry it does not seem that the future of Zizou is near the Park of the Princes.

Henry discards PSG

When asked if Zinedine Zidane would be interested in training PSG, Thierry Henry has shown certain doubts: “I think it would be a good option for them. He The only problem I see is that he has been regularly associated with Marseille and we all know the rivalry between Olympique de Marseille and PSG. If Pochettino left there would be room for Zidane, but being from Marseille, it would be a big surprise to me “.

Zidane, objective of the French National Team

The Manchester UnitedAlthough he already has an interim coach, it could be an option for next season, something that Henry has also ruled out: “Zidane would not be interested in United. Because deep down it seems to me that he will be patient to take the position of coach with France. I’m not saying that Deschamps he is going to leave soon, but Zidane has it in mind “.

So according to the legendary French striker, PSG should forget about the signing of Zidane, who has between eyebrows and the position of French coach. A position that despite giving the opportunity to win great titles, will also subject the French coach to a lot of pressure, Well, with the quality that the bleus, they are favorites to everything.