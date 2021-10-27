10/27/2021 at 7:43 PM CEST

The Football and Technical advisory panels of the International Board (IFAB) recommended keeping the option to do five changes permanently and that it is the competitions that decide on the matter based on their needs.

After its introduction in May 2020 Due to the expansion of the pandemic and the extension to allow them until December 31, 2022, both panels spoke in this way “following a series of requests from confederations, associations, leagues and other interested parties for this option to be introduced. permanently in the Laws of the Game (edition 2022/23) “.

As reported by the IFAB, their recommendation is that the competitions should be able to decide on increasing the number of substitutions according to the needs of their football environment, while the current number of opportunities to do the same (three plus rest) it should stay the same.

The meeting held virtually this Wednesday addressed another clarification for the next edition of the Laws of the Game and confirm that a goalkeeper must be on the goal line before a penalty is taken (or a shot from the penalty mark), but not penalized for having one foot behind the goal line at the time the kick is taken.

The panels also recommended that the trials carried out to make additional substitutions in cases of concussions are prolonged beyond the originally planned date, which was August 2022, to be able to collect more data, given that few cases have been registered since the start of the tests in January 2021.

CONMEBOL’s request for an increase in rest time, 15 to 25 minutes, it was not estimated due to the concern of some experts about the possible negative impact on the well-being and safety of the players for this reason, in a session in which they were addressed future VAR innovations so it can be used in competitions with limited budgets and new Electronic Device Performance Tracking System (EPTS).

The IFAB, which did not specify anything on a modification of the offside rule after the controversy generated by the goal that the League of Nations gave France against Spain, announced that what was discussed in today’s meeting will be presented at its Annual Meeting scheduled for next 25 November, which will specify the agenda for the Annual General Meeting from March 4-5, 2022 in Zurich.